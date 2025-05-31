Malachi Witherspoon goes six scoreless and Oklahoma defeats Nebraska 7-4 in Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Malachi Witherspoon pitched six scoreless and got plenty of offensive support in Oklahoma's 7-4 victory over Nebraska in the nightcap of the Chapel Hill Regional on Friday.
Witherspoon (4-8) allowed three hits and struck out nine batters.
No. 2 regional seed Oklahoma (36-20) will play regional host North Carolina on Saturday. No. 3 Nebraska (32-28) faces a loser-out game against No. 4 Holy Cross. North Carolina defeated Holy Cross 4-0 earlier Friday.
Oklahoma took a 3-0 lead on Drew Dickerson's two-run home run in the second and Easton Carmichael's leadoff home run in the third.
Trey Gambill made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the fifth and Kyle Branch delivered a two-run single in Oklahoma's three-run seventh inning.
Max Buettenback laced a bases-loaded triple in Nebraska's four-run eighth inning.
The game started 2 1/2 hours late after a rain delay.
Jackson Brockett (4-4) took the loss.