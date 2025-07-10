Making healthy snacks a habit when afternoon energy slumps strike at work

NEW YORK — When Claire Paré was a classroom teacher, working in a setting where every minute, down to the bathroom breaks, was scheduled, she brought granola bars, fruit and protein shakes to school so she'd be prepared when hunger hits.
Then she transitioned to a job at education publisher McGraw Hill. Working remotely at home in New Hampshire, her children's cheddar bunny crackers and Fruit Roll-Ups lured her to the pantry, confounding her commitment to healthy snacking.
''I have the opportunity to be judicious, but I choose not to most of the time,'' Paré said. ''I really do enjoy being able to put the time into making something, but oftentimes convenience just has to win out.''
Eating healthy snacks during the workday can be challenging. Many people find themselves facing down a mid-afternoon slump and accompanying sugar, caffeine or carbohydrate cravings after lunch. Busy adults racing from back-to-back meetings to family commitments often reach for what's easy, whether it's a candy bar from the office vending machine or potato chips from a kitchen cupboard.
The problem with eating packaged sugary or salty snacks to get through the afternoon is they may spike blood sugar levels but don't give a sustained second wind, according to Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.
''It's going to burn off really fast, so you're going to get that boost of energy and then all of a sudden you're going to get another crash,'' Czerwony said. "Some people just chase that for a while, and they're drinking coffee or their energy drinks and they're eating their candy, and it just sets you up for these spikes and these drops."
Here are some ideas for maintaining healthy snacking habits at work.
Peppering in protein