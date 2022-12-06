More from Star Tribune
Local
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.
www.startribune.com
Major water main breaks in North Minneapolis
A major water main break was flooding streets Monday night, December 5, in an industrial area of north Minneapolis and slowing water pressure to a portion of the city.
Gophers
Gophers center Schmitz named finalist for Rimington Trophy
The award honors the nation's top center, and the winner will be announced Thursday. An Illinois native, John Michael Schmitz was one of the key Gophers players who returned for a sixth season.
Local
St. Paul police shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
The person was taken to the hospital.
Local
