Major social media platforms fail to protect LGBTQ users, advocacy group GLAAD says

SAN FRANCISCO — Major social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X have failed to protect LGBTQ+ users from hate and harassment, in part, because they intentionally rolled back previous safety practices, the advocacy group GLAAD said Tuesday in its annual Social Media Safety Index.
The report said that recent ''unprecedented hate speech policy rollbacks'' from Instagram and Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube are ''actively undermining the safety of LGBTQ people'' both online and offline. Meta's rollback now allows users to call LGBTQ people ''mentally ill,'' among other policy changes.
The scorecard assigns numeric ratings to each platform with regard to LGBTQ safety, privacy, and expression. Elon Musk's X received the lowest score at 30 out of 100, while TikTok came in highest at 56. Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Google's YouTube were in the 40s. The group's methodology has changed since last year, so the scores are not directly comparable to previous reports.
''At a time when real-world violence and harassment against LGBTQ people is on the rise, social media companies are profiting from the flames of anti-LGBTQ hate instead of ensuring the basic safety of LGBTQ users," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's president and CEO.
While X has received the lowest scores since Musk's takeover of the platform in 2022 — when it was called Twitter — Meta's backslide can largely be attributed to its recent policy shift. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in January that Meta is removing restrictions on topics like immigration and gender ''that are out of touch with mainstream discourse,'' citing ''recent elections'' as a catalyst. GLAAD calls the rollback ''particularly extreme."
Representatives for Meta, TikTok and X did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Monday afternoon.
GLAAD said Google recently removed ''gender identity and expression'' from YouTube's list of protected characteristic groups, which suggests that the platform is "no longer protecting transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people from hate and discrimination."
Google says this is not the case.