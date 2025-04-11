Major nations agree on first-ever global tax on greenhouse gases with plan that targets shipping

Many of the world's largest shipping nations decided on Friday to impose a minimum tax of $100 for every ton of carbon dioxide emitted by ships, if their planet-heating emissions are not already accounted for, making it effectively the first global tax on greenhouse gas emissions.
The fee will be charged if nations have not contributed enough to the International Maritime Organization's net zero fund and their ships are not meeting their compliance target.
Members of the International Maritime Organization — with the United States noticeably absent — reached the agreement which will become effective by 2028. The group also set a marine fuel standard to phase in cleaner fuels.
Emissions from shipping have increased over the last decade— to about 3% of the global total, according to the United Nations — as vessels have gotten bigger, delivering more cargo per trip and using immense amounts of fuel.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said at the closing that the group forged a meaningful consensus in the face of complex challenges to combat climate change and modernize shipping.
Some environmentalists present at the meeting called the emission taxes a ''historic decision'' but also said more could have been achieved. The tax doesn't capture all emissions or drive enough emission reductions and it won't raise enough revenue to help developing countries transition to greener shipping, said Emma Fenton, senior director for climate diplomacy at a U.K.-based climate change nonprofit, Opportunity Green.
''The IMO has made an historic decision, yet ultimately one that fails climate vulnerable countries and falls short of both the ambition the climate crisis demands and that member states committed to, just two years ago," they said.
Other groups welcomed the IMO's decisions as a step in the right direction.