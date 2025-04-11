LONDON — Major nations agree on first-ever global tax on greenhouse gases with plan that targets shipping.
Major nations agree on first-ever global tax on greenhouse gases with plan that targets shipping
Major nations agree on first-ever global tax on greenhouse gases with plan that targets shipping.
The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 1:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Major nations agree on first-ever global tax on greenhouse gases with plan that targets shipping
Major nations agree on first-ever global tax on greenhouse gases with plan that targets shipping.