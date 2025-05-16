Major Max: Homa shoots blistering 64 to put himself in contention at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major Max is on the move again.
Max Homa has endured a trying season on the PGA Tour to say the least, but when it comes to the major championships, he's been on his game.
After missing the cut in his previous five tournaments, Homa somehow managed to pull it all together last month at the Masters to finish just outside of the top 10. On Friday, he climbed into contention at the midway point of the PGA Championship behind his best round ever at a major.
Homa started on No. 10 and shot a blistering 6-under 30 on Quail Hollow's challenging back nine and finished with a 64, leaving him at 5 under for the tournament. It bested his previous low round at a major at the 2024 Masters by three shots.
''I mean, I was told for a long time I couldn't play a major," Homa said. ''So now all of a sudden I'm being asked about why I play well only in majors. I don't really have an answer for that one."
Then he shrugged and added, ''it's just golf, I guess.''
Entering the day, the 34-year-old Homa had not been among the top 10 on a major championship leaderboard following any of his last 15 rounds, including at Augusta.
But he was dialed in on Friday.