Buttigieg's dashboard

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced in a recent letter to the nation's 10 biggest airlines that the recent rise in flight disruptions is "unacceptable," and he is considering imposing new rules "that would further expand the rights of airline passengers." He didn't specify the rules, but he urged airlines to at least give meal vouchers to passengers whose flights are delayed for three hours or more and lodging accommodations if a delay or cancellation forces fliers to wait at an airport overnight. Buttigieg was expected to publish by Sept. 2 an online "dashboard" that explains the policies each airline follows for treating passengers when delays or cancellations are within an airline's control.

Cruising unvaccinated

COVID-19 restrictions are opening up on cruise lines, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian all announcing that nearly all of their U.S.-based cruises will be bookable to unvaccinated guests. Vaccine requirements remain in place for sailings to Canada or Bermuda. Those who are vaccinated on Royal Caribbean won't need to take a pre-cruise test for any sailing shorter than 10 nights. Carnival's limit will be raised to 15 nights or fewer, and Norwegian won't require pre-cruise testing for vaccinated people on voyages of any length. For unvaccinated guests, testing is still required, within three days before boarding on all three lines. Disney Cruise Line and MSC Cruises, though, remain mostly tied to previous vaccine standards.

Buffalo roundup

Each year, the public is invited to hear the thunder of hooves as experienced riders round up a herd of some 1,300 bison during the Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival in South Dakota's Custer State Park. Considered a critical management tool in maintaining a healthy herd, the bison are corralled and then tested, branded and sorted. The Sept. 30 event typically includes a pancake feed, Western and Native American entertainment and the chance to peruse fine art and crafts offered by more than 150 vendors. You might snag top-notch views of wildlife (including elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and bison) via the 18-mile Wildlife Loop State Scenic Byway (gfp.sd.gov/buffalo-roundup).

Japan loosens

Japan will end a requirement for fully vaccinated travelers to have a coronavirus test to enter the country on Sept. 7, a gradual step toward reviving a hard-hit tourism industry that comes as other restrictions continue to deter visitors. After enacting some of the strictest border measures during the pandemic, Japan has been gradually allowing nonresidents to visit. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would raise the cap on daily entrants, currently at 20,000, but did not give a specific figure. But tourists are still not allowed in unless they are a part of an authorized tour group, their every move watched closely by a licensed guide. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the government is considering lifting the guide requirement.

