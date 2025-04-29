Major companies face a difficult task in estimating the impact of tariffs on their business

NEW YORK — Executives at some of the world's biggest companies are faced with the tricky task of explaining how President Donald Trump's tariffs are impacting their business as they discuss the latest financial results. Some are making their best estimate based on what they know at the moment; others are pulling their outlooks altogether.
The only certainty is that they'll use a variation of the phrase ''uncertain times'' at least once as they speak with analysts.
Trump has imposed tariffs against key U.S. trading partners, while also postponing other tariffs to give companies a chance to negotiate. The process has left business and consumers uncertain amid a constantly shifting landscape. Over the last few months, tariffs have been announced and in some cases withdrawn within days.
Here's what some of those companies are saying:
Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz is cutting its earnings forecast for the year, citing a volatile environment.
The maker of food staples, including its namesake ketchup and boxed macaroni & cheese, is under pressure along with other food companies as inflation continues squeezing consumers. Tariffs could force companies to raise prices on consumer staples and food products, further fueling inflation.
''We're closely monitoring the potential impacts from macro-economic pressures such as tariffs and inflation,'' said Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera, in a statement.