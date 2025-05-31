Maja Stark avoids mistakes to take 1-shot lead into final round of the U.S. Women's Open

Jinhee Im and Yealimi Noh also had been part of that six-way tie for second at the start of the day. Im birdied two of her first three holes to get to 6 under before she triple-bogeyed the par-4 fourth. Noh also was at 6 under before a double bogey on No. 3. Im ended up with a 79, and Noh shot 75.