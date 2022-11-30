FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Nik Mains had 19 points in Northern Arizona's 82-51 victory over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Tuesday night.
Mains also added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-6). Xavier Fuller scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Keith Haymon shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.
Josiah De La Cerda led the way for the Spirit with nine points. Jayce Catchings added eight points for Ottawa. McKay Bundy also recorded seven points and eight rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
