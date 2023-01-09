Cloudy Monday With Morning Fog

As you wake up Monday morning and head out to the bus stop or work, you'll once again see another round of freezing fog across the region. That could lead to more picturesque scenes with rime ice on trees, decks, and icicles. Once the fog fades away we may see an hour or two of partly cloudy skies before cloudier conditions move in by the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures start off in the mid-teens with highs up around 30F.

20s and 30s are expected statewide Monday with mainly quiet weather. Some fog will be possible in the morning hours, followed by cloudier skies into the afternoon.

_______________________________________________

Mainly Quiet And Above Average Week Of Weather

The only precipitation chance we have in the metro this week will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when a few flurries are possible. Otherwise, quiet weather is expected with highs around to above average. The coolest day of the week will be Friday.

_______________________________________________

Quite A Snowy Start To The Season

We're still sitting at the third snowiest start to the snow season on record in the Twin Cities with 48.3" of snow falling so far. Our average snowfall for an ENITRE snow season is 51.2", so we're just under 3" from matching what we would expected to see in an whole winter with two and two-thirds months to go to get us through March (not to mention any potential snow we might see in April or - heaven-forbid - May). Meanwhile, Duluth is at their fifth snowiest to date on record and has already surpassed the snow totals of 20 entire past winters.

I find it quite odd that we're going to see such nice weather this upcoming week (the 20s and 30s) with a 15" snow depth at MSP... but who am I to judge? I'd rather see that then what I would expect - highs much colder than that!

_______________________________________________

Mainly Smooth Sailing Weather This Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Geeze, Mother Nature, won't you give us a break already? My wife and I moved into our first home back in early May. Five days after closing? We had a hail storm and an insurance claim. Now in winter? A little over four feet of snow so far and a newly bought snowblower. What a crash course in home ownership and weather…

The good news is that we won't be adding a lot of new snow to those tall piles that have built up along the streets, driveways, and parking lots over the next few days. A few flurries can't be ruled out Tuesday Night into Wednesday, otherwise the storm track remains to our south. Highs will generally be around to above average - in the 20s and 30s - over the next 7-14 days. Not exactly the type of weather I'd expect in the middle of winter with a 15" snow depth, but I'll take it!

Now, if you excuse me, I'm going to do some more exploring of our very own Whoville. Hopefully I won't find the Abominable Snowman or, worse yet, the Grinch!

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: AM fog. Cloudy. Wake up 16. High 31. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Another round of morning fog. Wake up 20. High 30. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning flurry? Cloudy skies. Wake up 25. High 33. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Still cloudy, but a peek or two of sun. Wake up 26. High 30. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The bright orb in the sky returns. Wake up 18. High 27. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Get out & enjoy nice January weather! Wake up 16. High 30. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM flurry/sprinkle? Sun/cloud mix. Wake up 25. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

January 9th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 0 minutes, and 8 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 24 seconds

*When do we see 10 Hours of Daylight?: February 6th (10 hours, 1 minutes, 13 seconds)

*When is Sunrise at/before 7:30 AM?: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*When is Sunset at/after 5 PM?: January 17th (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

January 9th

1982: Both January 9th and 10th would have some of the coldest windchills ever seen in Minnesota. Temperatures of -30 and winds of 40 mph were reported in Northern Minnesota. This would translate to windchills of -71 with the new windchill formula, and -100 with the old formula.

1934: A sleet and ice storm hits southwest Minnesota. Hardest hit locations were Slayton, Tracy and Pipestone. The thickest ice was just east of Pipestone with ice measuring 6 to 8 inches in diameter. At Holland in Pipestone County three strands of #6 wire measured 4.5 inches in diameter and weighed 33 ounces per foot. The ice was described as: 'Very peculiar information being practically round on three sides, the lower side being ragged projectiles like icicles: in other words pointed. The frost and ice were wet, not flaky like frost usually is. In handling this, it could be squeezed into a ball and did not crumble.'

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The main story on Monday will be another atmospheric river impacting the west coast, bringing heavy rain and snow along with it. A low off the Gulf Coast will bring some storms to southern Texas and Louisiana. Another low off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring rain and mixed precipitation from the Outer Banks to Cape Cod. Snow showers will be possible in New England.

With the atmospheric parade continuing out west, very heavy rain and snow will continue to impact the region through the beginning of the work week. By Tuesday, we could easily see another 2-6"+ of rain fall along parts of coastal California, including in the Bay Area and down toward Los Angeles.

_______________________________________________

MIT Scientists Reveal Why Rome's Pantheon Has Yet to Crumble

More from CNET: "Despite being built thousands of years ago, some concrete structures across the world have surprisingly, and literally, stood the test of time. Rome's Pantheon, most notably, was constructed around 126-128 A.D. — yet its massive, unreinforced concrete dome still majestically anchors the city. Some ancient Roman aqueducts are even still in use, steadily delivering water across the land. So a big question naturally arises: What might be special about 2,000-year-old concrete? And how can we build superpower buildings as durable as the iconic edifices of the Roman empire? On Friday, in the journal Science Advances, engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology offered a fascinating answer. In short, they believe small minerals called "lime clasts" gave old concrete a sort of healing capability."

Warm Temperatures Close Ski Resorts Across Europe

More from Gizmodo: "Ski areas across Europe are being forced to close or work overtime to create artificial snow as record-breaking temperatures sweep across the continent this winter. The first few days of 2023 have seen temperatures soar as high as 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius) in the Czech Republic and 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) in northern Spain. In total, eight countries have already seen their warmest January day on record, less than a week into the new year."

Here are 8 tips for the best EV winter range and performance

More from Electrek: "Whether you're a seasoned EV driver in cold climates or this is your first winter driving an electric vehicle, there's always more to learn about how to get the best range and performance from your EV when the temperatures drop. Electrek asked two experts for smart winter EV driving advice. This is what Richard Reina, the product training director at CARiD.com, and Casey Donahue, an energy analyst working as the CEO of Optiwatt, a residential managed charging platform in North America, had to say."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser