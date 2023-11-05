Sunday: Mostly Cloudy MSP, Rain Mainly In Northern Minnesota

Forecast loop between 6 AM Sunday and 6 AM Monday.

As we head through Sunday, we will be watching a system moving across northern Minnesota that'll bring some precipitation along with it. Some of it in across northern Minnesota could start as a mix before changing over to rain. It appears the most concentrated rain Sunday into Sunday Night will be mainly north of Brainerd, though a few periods of isolated showers are possible south of that marker - one through the midday hours Sunday, and another Sunday Night.

At least a tenth of an inch of rain could fall north of Lake Mille Lacs Sunday into early Monday, with some areas from Lake of the Woods to the Arrowhead receiving over a quarter inch.

In the Twin Cities, mainly cloudy conditions are expected as we head through Sunday. As shown above, an isolated shower can't be ruled out in the midday hours, but the most concentrated rain will be to our north. Morning temperatures start off in the mid-30s with highs in the mid-50s. Winds out of the south will increase as we head throughout the day.

While there's the potential of that midday shower in parts of southern Minnesota, the highest chance of seeing concentrated precipitation during the day will be mainly north of a Fergus Falls to Lake Mille Lacs line. The northern two-thirds will see mainly cloudy conditions throughout the day, with sunshine most of Sunday in southwestern Minnesota working eastward through the afternoon. Highs range from the 30s along the International Border to the 60s (yes, 60s!) in southwestern Minnesota. However, these highs in southwest Minnesota aren't near records - the record for Sunday in Marshall is 80F, and in Sioux Falls (SD) it's 75F.

Week Ahead: Up And Down Temperatures, Rain Late Tuesday-Wednesday

As we look toward the early week timeframe...

Monday: While an isolated shower can't be ruled out very early in the day, it should be a mainly dry but breezy Monday in the Twin Cities with more clouds than sunshine. Highs climb into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the west around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Clouds stick around, and we could see some rain late in the day as the next system to impact the region arrives. Highs cool back into the mid-40s.

Forecast loop from 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Thursday.

Here's a look at that mid-week system. The best chance of rain (and it should be warm enough for all rain) in the Twin Cities will be from late Tuesday through about midday Wednesday. There's the potential that an inch or two of snow could fall across parts of northern Minnesota.

As that system is passing through the region mid-week, highs look to pop back up to around 50F on Wednesday before cooling back into the low/mid-40s for the second half of the week and into next weekend.

Next 4 Days: More October Than November

By Paul Douglas

Weather is both ying and yang. I prefer ying. Good news: 50s today, Monday and Wednesday. Note to self: after the first plowable snowfall, 50s are a veritable bargain in November. More good news: it'll rain later today and again Tuesday. Much of Minnesota remains in a drought so I am not at the stage where I am complaining about puddles. At least not publicly. Even more good news: slush will be in short supply into mid-November, except for far northern counties. No agita-inducing commutes anytime soon. More yin please.

Rainfall amounts today will be light (best chance after lunchtime) and we quickly dry out Monday before the next shot of sogginess Tuesday. My 6-month extended outlook calls for more cold fronts than slightly-milder fronts, and it will cool off again later next week with a few days in the 30s.

No snow for tracking deer, but I did spy a few happy boaters yesterday. Not bad, considering the sun is as high in the sky today as it was back on February 4. Celebrate the little wins, right? :)

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Light rain arrives. Wake up 37. High 57. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wake up 47. High 50. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain likely. Wake up 36. High 48. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Drier and milder with some sun. Wake up 43. High 55. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a cooler breeze. Wake up 35. High 46. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Wake up 29. High 39. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Light mix possible. Wake up 31. High 38. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 5th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 59 minutes, and 11 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 41 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Sunlight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 24 seconds)

*When Is Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM? December 1st (7:30 AM)

*What Is The Earliest Sunset? December 8th-14th (4:31 PM)

Don't Forget - We "Fall Back" Sunday Morning At 2 AM!

This Day in Weather History

November 5th

National Weather Forecast

Wet weather will continue to impact the Northwestern United States on Sunday, with one system in the region and another reaching the coast toward Monday morning. We'll also be watching an area of low pressure tracking across the Upper Midwest, bringing mainly rain (but some mixed precipitation is possible in far northern areas).

Heavy rain will continue to impact the northwestern United States, with some areas over the next few days seeing at least 3-5" of rainfall.

Several inches of snow will be possible through the first day of the work week in parts of the Cascades and Northern Rockies.

Damaging Thunderstorm Winds Increasing In Central U.S.

More from NCAR/UCAR News: "Destructive winds that flow out of thunderstorms in the central United States are becoming more widespread with warming temperatures, according to new research by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The new study, published this week in Nature Climate Change, shows that the central U.S. experienced a fivefold increase in the geographic area affected by damaging thunderstorm straight line winds in the past 40 years. The research uses a combination of meteorological observations, very high-resolution computer modeling, and analyses of fundamental physical laws to estimate the changes in the winds, which are so short-lived and localized that they often are not picked up by weather stations."

The US offshore wind industry faces a moment of reckoning

More from Canary Media: "Up and down the U.S. Northeast coast, the once-promising prospect of a burgeoning offshore wind power industry is facing a moment of reckoning. A wave of project cancellations, caused by periods of skyrocketing inflation, high interest rates, choked supply chains and financial troubles, have put hopes that the industry will play a major role in reaching decarbonization targets in serious doubt. Now state and federal policymakers are grappling with how to respond. If they want to achieve even a fraction of the Biden administration's goal of building 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 — a target most analysts say is out of reach — they'll need to significantly increase their financial support to overcome cost increases and bolster an industry in turmoil. But this course of action presents a significant dilemma."

World isn't spending nearly enough money to prepare the most vulnerable countries for climate extremes, UN reports

More from CNN: "Measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing on all fronts even as the impacts of the crisis are accelerating, creating a widening gap that leaves billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise, a UN report published Thursday shows. The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now 10 to 18 times greater than the amount of money that is currently flowing to these regions, according to the United Nations Environment Programme's annual "adaptation gap" report. That's a more than 50% larger gap than UNEP had estimated in its 2022 report."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser