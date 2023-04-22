Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Cloudy, Breezy, Cool Saturday

A mainly cloudy and quite cool (for late April) day is on tap for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures remain in the 30s all day - climbing from the low 30s in the morning to the upper 30s for highs.

Breezy northwest winds will continue, with sustained winds up to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

A few spare snowflakes can't be ruled out in eastern Minnesota or western Wisconsin Saturday morning, otherwise, a mostly cloudy day is expected across the state with highs that will only be in the 30s. These highs in parts of western Minnesota will be around 25F degrees below average.

Mainly Cloudy Weekend

Sunday: We will continue to see more clouds than sun for the second half of the weekend. The good news is that it'll be slightly warmer than Saturday as highs climb into the mid-40s. Winds decrease a little bit - out of the west-northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Monday: Sunnier skies are expected with another step up in temperatures. Highs will reach the low 50s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Slow Warm-Up Next Week

After this week's cold, rainy, and snowy weather, we will see a gradual slow warm-up next week. Highs will start off the week in the low 50s but near 60F by the weekend. Most of the week will be dry - however, we will watch the potential of another slow-moving system across the region late next week into the weekend that could be (mostly) rain showers.

Not So Deep Thoughts On Earth Day 2023

By Paul Douglas

It's not all gloom and doom out there. Since the first Earth Day in 1970 rivers are no longer catching on fire and air pollution has lessened. But we still experience smog, and too many people nationwide breathe unhealthy air. Less acid rain and a smaller ozone hole, too. However reluctantly, we've cleaned up our messes before.

A combination of cleaner technologies and government incentives will lower the risk posed by a rapidly changing climate. Even so, a warmer, wetter climate is flavoring all weather now, and more weather weirding is inevitable. But most days I'm optimistic.

Over 2 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday is pushing river crests later and higher; a 2 1/2 year drought ending with a snowy, rainy bang this year.

Flurries taper today with a risk of spying the sun on Sunday. 50s will feel like sweet relief next week. Expect 6 dry days, until more significant rain next weekend.

May will bring hot fronts, sticky evenings, bugs and a handful of tornadoes. I can't wait. Spring is long overdue.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Clouds, few flakes. Wake up 30. High 38. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, brisk. Wake up 29. High 43. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Wake up 26. High 46. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine. Wake up 28. High 51. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a bit milder. Wake up 30. High 57. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, passing T-shower. Wake up 44. High 64. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Steadier rain, few T-storms. Wake up 48. High 58. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 22nd

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 50 minutes, and 20 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 55 seconds

*When do we see 14 Hours of Daylight?: April 26th (14 hours, 1 minute, 49 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6 AM? May 3rd (5:59 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:30 PM? May 11th (8:30 PM)

This Day in Weather History

April 22nd

National Weather Forecast

A few areas of low pressure from the Great Lakes to the Southeast will bring inclement weather on Saturday. A few of the storms in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will be on the strong side. Meanwhile, rain and snow showers are expected in the Great Lakes. Another area of low pressure in the Southern Plains will bring a storm threat. Rain and snow will be possible in the Pacific Northwest with a frontal boundary moving in.

Heavy rain of 2-4" can be expected through the weekend from the Southern Plains to the Northeast. Several inches of snow can be expected in the Rockies.

The world just failed its annual health checkup

More from CNN: "Droughts, floods and record low ice levels – from the top of the world's mountains to the depths of the ocean, the climate crisis took a heavy toll as it continued to intensify in 2022, new analysis from the World Meteorological Organization shows. The WMO's annual State of the Climate Report, published Friday ahead of Earth Day, is essentially a health checkup for the world. It analyzes a series of global climate indicators – including levels of planet-heating pollution, sea level rise and ocean heat – to understand how the planet is responding to climate change and the impact it is having on people and nature. The findings paint a stark picture. "2022 was a year of extremes for the planet – and this continues the trend set in previous years," Omar Baddour, head of the Climate Monitoring and Policy Division at the WMO, told CNN."

Climate change needs to be addressed...and soon, most Americans say

More from CBS News: "A majority of Americans — two-thirds — feel people need to address climate in the coming years, including more than half who think action is necessary right now. Most feel their generation bears some responsibility for making sacrifices and taking care of the environment for future generations. Majorities across gender, racial and age groups all see a need for climate change to be addressed now or in the next few years, with more urgency among younger Americans. People who want climate change to be addressed right now are especially likely to feel some responsibility for the next generation."

What could $1 billion do for Puerto Rico's energy resilience? Residents have ideas.

More from Grist: "When the electricity goes out in Puerto Rico, food and medicines spoil. Dialysis machines stop running. Water doesn't flow, businesses shutter, and schools close. And while the energy grid's fragility attracts national attention when a hurricane causes a blackout, Puerto Ricans constantly confront outages. "In the mountains, it only takes a little wind and we are out of power," said Crystal Díaz, who lives in Cayey, a town about 80 minutes south of San Juan. "We are an 800-family community, and we are without power at least once a week." The cost of operating her produce-delivery business triples when the electricity fails because she must buy expensive diesel for generators, and sales come to a halt because customers can't refrigerate food. Such frustrations are common throughout Puerto Rico, an archipelago of 3.26 million people where residents have grown tired of an energy system they can't rely on and a utility that has shown little ability to address the problem."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser