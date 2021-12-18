ORONO, Maine — Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Maine to an 86-50 win over New England University on Saturday.
Vukasin Masic had 11 points and 10 assists for Maine (3-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Novak Perovic added 10 points.
Alex Kravchuk had 17 points for the Division III Nor'easters. Drake Gavin added 12 points. Ric Castillo had nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken
Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night.
Sports
Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall
Levi Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night to end its season on a program-record 13-game winning streak.
Sports
Blacksher, Grand Canyon hand San Francisco first loss 49-48
Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday night, handing the Dons their first loss of the season.
Sports
Beal has season-high 37 points, Wizards beat Jazz 109-103
Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half.
Sports
Washington returns from COVID pause, topples Seattle 64-56
After three weeks without a game, Washington looked like "a bad gym class," in the first half to the eyes of coach Mike Hopkins as the Huskies returned to the court on Saturday night.