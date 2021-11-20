DURHAM, N.H. — Joe Fagnano passed for two touchdowns, Maine picked off four passes and the Black Bears defeated New Hampshire 33-20 in a season finale Saturday.

Fagnano passed 30 yards to Andre Miller following one of the interceptions to put the Black Bears (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) up 27-20 midway through the third quarter. Jonny Messina added his third and fourth field goals of the game for the final margin.

Fagnano was 21 of 34 for 249 yards passing. Elijah Barnwell rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries.

Tommy Herion threw for three touchdowns but was picked off on four consecutive possessions as the Wildcats (3-8, 2-6) lost their eighth straight game. Carlos Washington Jr. had 101 yards rushing and Dylan Laube added 100.

Maine's four interceptions — two by Kahzir Brown — were the most for the Black Bears since picking off four against Weber State in 2018.

This was the first win for Maine in Durham since 2001 in a rivalry that dates to 1903.

