Maine elections chief who drew Trump's ire narrates House tabulations in livestream

Bellows, who took office in 2021, is a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine who drew the ire of Republicans when she ruled that Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection made him ineligible to appear on the state's GOP primary ballot. Trump did appear, and won, after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened. Bellows was doxed and swatted after that — her address and other personal data were posted online, and a fake emergency call sent officers to her home.