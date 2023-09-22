Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand answer your Vikings questions that range from safety Lewis Cine's role to whether the team would consider being sellers if the losing continues into October. They also talk about the run game and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's portfolio.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
