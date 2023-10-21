Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, how well this 2023 team has been coached, and which defenders have taken steps forward through six games.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
