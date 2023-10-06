Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open up the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, whether or not they can blitz Patrick Mahomes, if this team is destined for an 8-9 record, and key roster decisions.
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Mailbag podcast: Blitzing Mahomes? Vikings' season outlook? Stopping turnovers?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open up the mailbag and answer your questions about Mahomes, the schedule, roster decisions and more on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
