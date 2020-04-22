To our readers and Twitter followers: Your involvement in our Mailbag Monday is much appreciated. Since the biggest question concerning high school sports – Will there be a spring season this year? – cannot be answered at this time, we threw out a provocative question: If you could, how would you change the format of your favorite #mshsl state tournament(s)? You didn’t disappoint. We broke your answers down by sport.

BASKETBALL

“Bring Back the Sweet 16 tournament for Basketball or a 64 team tournament.

Maybe even keep format but have the top 4 in all classes who win state play in a 4 team tournament to determine best in state overall.” – Trent Witz @CoachTrentWitz

“Big-picture: AAAA hoops moves to a fully seeded 1-64 bracket. Small-picture: Get the random draw alllll the way outta here.” – Jared Martinson @JaredNHR

“Switch the basketball tournaments to an NCAA-style 1-64 format by class. The current format sticks out like a sore thumb when a section final you call produces an 83-37 result, and everyone expected as much going in.” – Mike Peden @TheMikePeden

FOOTBALL

“Seed the state football playoffs. No. 1 to No. 8. Neutral sites as equidistant as possible for both schools. If you wanna get crazy, then 1-16 after the section semifinals. Would eliminate the BOLD-Minneota or SMB-BSM situations we’ve seen recently.” – Adam Rossow @AdamJRossow

“How about eliminating EVERY team making the football playoffs? You should earn a playoff spot.” – Michael Boland @casperdog99

GOLF

The best amateur golf is match play. It should be a must at the State Tourney! Day 1: Quarterfinals & semifinals 18-hole match. All teams play 36 holes. Day 2: Championships, 3rd place, etc., 18-hole matches. Days 3 & 4- Individual Tourney, 18 holes a day. – Phill Drobnick @CoachPhill

HOCKEY

“No private schools in Class [1]A hockey tournament. Also...at the [2]A level, get rid of the current section process in hockey. Have a "North" and "South" section, rank the remaining 48 teams 1-48 and placed in predetermined "sections" at 6 rinks around the metro.” – Tom Hoen @thoen88

Chris Slater (@cslater22) seconded Hoen’s format: “You mean it doesn’t make sense for Section 6 to have 5 teams better than the best team in Section 1?”

SOFTBALL

“I would like to see the softball mirror the basketball. 1 quarterfinal game on Thursday, 1 semifinal game on Friday (both W & L bracket), then play consolation & 3rd place on Friday & all 4 class championships at Jane Sage on Monday. Also move 4A & 3A tourney to a metro site.” – Maple Grove softball @CoachKoltes

TRACK AND FIELD

“Track and Field to be more like wrestling: a true team event for the team championships and separate individual champions.” – Ryan Gau @GoPher4Ever

WRESTLING

“Seeded 16 team wrestling tourney.” – Aaron Knutson @knutsonaaron

“For wrestling, we need double elimination for the individual tournament!! Also, a two day team tournament so team finals can be Friday night and individual finals on Saturday night!” – Adam Thronson @thronson29

“Go to a True Team format, similar to track (no MSHSL team tournament. Fight me, folks.) State is a 3 class individual tournament. Split classes as so: biggest 32 and open, next 64, the rest. Any individual can opt up from A or AA to AAA, but not from A to AA. No opt-downs. Fully seeded. Top 8 byes. Double elimination.” – Kyle Stevens

GENERAL THOUGHTS

“Seems like some sections are much tougher than others. Balance out the sections to make it possible that multiple teams from a section can advance. I think football from time to time does that?” – Patrick Donaghy @patdonaghy

“All sports play at professional venues or all at colleges. If some sports have to play at 3rd tier venues, where’s the equality or respect?” – Rosemount lacrosse @RHS_IrishLax

“I’d like to explore the way Iowa does spring/summer sports. I believe baseball and softball are summer sports there and we have even worse spring weather than they do.” – Tony @tonyz1986