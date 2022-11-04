Holy Angels ended top-seeded Mahtomedi's run of consecutive state championships with a 2-1 victory in a shootout Friday in the Class 2A girls' soccer state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Zephyrs (18-3-0) had won four consecutive titles, the first three in Class 1A.

Briarleigh Dahl scored in the seventh round of penalty kicks to give the second-seeded Stars the 6-5 shootout edge. Her goal came after the Zephyrs' seventh shooter, Faith Peper, hit the crossbar with her shot.

Senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness scored on a free kick for the Stars (20-2-0) 5 minutes, 58 seconds into the game. She hit the kick from her defensive side of midfield, and Zephyrs goalkeeper Stella Grabow mishandled it after a bounce.

The Zephyrs' Kaitlyn Moltzan tied the score 1-1 by scoring into an open net with 21:57 left. Mahtomedi's Katelyn Buelke and Sandness had gotten to the ball at the same time, causing it to roll loose.