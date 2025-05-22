Mahmoud Khalil permitted to hold newborn son for the first time despite objections from government

NEW YORK — Detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was allowed to hold his one-month-old son for the first time Thursday after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's efforts to keep the father and infant separated by a plexiglass barrier.
The visit came ahead of a scheduled immigration hearing for Khalil, a legal permanent resident and Columbia University graduate who has been detained in a Louisiana jail since March 8.
He was first person to be arrested under President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on protesters against the war in Gaza and is one of the few who has remained in custody as his case winds its way through both immigration and federal court.
His request to attend his son's April 21 birth was denied last month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The question of whether Khalil would be permitted to hold his newborn child or forced to meet him through a barrier had sparked days of legal fighting, triggering claims by Khalil's attorneys that he is being subject to political retaliation by the government.
On Wednesday night, a federal judge in New Jersey, Michael Farbiarz, intervened, allowing the meeting to go forward Thursday morning, according to Khalil's attorneys.
The judge's order came after federal officials said this week they would oppose his attorney's effort to secure what's known as ''contact visit'' between Khalil, his wife Noor Abdalla and their son Deen.
Instead, they said Khalil could be allowed a ''non-contact'' visit, meaning he would be separated from his wife and son by a plastic divider and not allowed to touch them.