BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck deep in the Earth under Argentina on Sunday and was felt in neighboring Chile, but authorities didn't report any damage.
The quake occurred at a depth of 171 kilometers (106 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Neuquen, in western Argentina, 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east-southeast of the town of Loncopue.
The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighboring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.
