CHIGNIK, Alaska — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.
The epicenter was about 114 kilometers (71 miles) east of the village of Chignik, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The depth was reported at 46.3 kilometers (29 miles) deep.
There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Liz Weston: Fortify your finances against natural disaster
Emergency preparedness experts recommend that you have a "go bag" and a "stay bin" for disasters: kits with supplies to help you survive a few days if you have to evacuate your home or shelter in place.
Nation
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.
Business
Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.
Business
Bing Crosby's heirs sell stake in estate to boost his work
Harry Crosby was 19 when his father, Bing, died in 1977. But when he goes to a shopping mall or party in December, there's a strong chance he'll hear his dad's voice singing "White Christmas."
Nation
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.