SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong earthquake shook buildings in the Chilean city of Concepcion on Tuesday, though there were no immediate reports of damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.4 and said it was centered offshore, 81 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the city of Arauco.
Witnesses said tall buildings swayed strongly after the quake hit at 10:14 a.m. local time (1314 GMT)
