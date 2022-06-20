TAIPEI, Taiwan — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The quake struck at 9:05 a.m. at a depth of 6.8 kilometers (4.2 miles) in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said.
It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China's Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Chet Holmgren, Kendall Brown and David Roddy look to represent Minnesota in the 2022 NBA draft
More from Star Tribune
Wolves Chet Holmgren, Kendall Brown and David Roddy look to represent Minnesota in the 2022 NBA draft
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ex-rebel wins runoff to be Colombia's 1st leftist president
Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president.
World
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
World
Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president
Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.
Nation
Pianist, 18, from South Korea wins Van Cliburn competition
An 18-year-old from South Korea has won the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, one of the top showcases for the world's best pianists.
Sports
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
World swimming's governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women's events, starting Monday.