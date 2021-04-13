ATHENS, Greece — A moderately strong earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 struck Tuesday between the southeastern Aegean Sea islands of Nissyros and Tilos, Greek authorities said. There were no reports of damage or injury.
Athens University's Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake struck at 2028GMT (11:28 p.m. local time) and had a depth of 15.8 kilometers (10 miles). The earthquake was felt in several nearby islands in Greece's Dodecanese chain.
Earthquakes are very common in Greece, which is one of the worlds most seismically active areas. However, they rarely result in severe damage or deaths. In 1999, a quake near Athens killed 143 people and caused extensive damage to buildings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mexico's Tulum resort suffers another blow: overdevelopment
Mexican environmental authorities said Tuesday the Caribbean resort of Tulum has authorized too much development, the latest blow to what was long considered one of Mexico's most laid-back, easy-going resorts.
World
Russian troops massing along border of Ukraine
Brussels – The United States and NATO, anxious about a major Russian troop buildup on Ukraine's border, signaled strong support for the Kyiv government Tuesday.And…
World
Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully
Russia tried for the first time Tuesday to prevent Kosovo's representative from speaking at the U.N. Security Council with the country's flag in the background, saying the majority of council members don't recognize its independence from Serbia.
World
Benin's president wins re-election in preliminary results
President Patrice Talon has been re-elected with a majority of votes cast in Benin's presidential election, according to provisional results released Tuesday by the national electoral commission.
World
Ex-Burkina Faso president charged in predecessor's murder
A Burkina Faso military tribunal on Tuesday charged former President Blaise Compaore with complicity in the murder of Thomas Sankara, whom he ousted in a 1987 coup.