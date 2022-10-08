ATHENS, Greece — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit central Greece early Sunday, but there were no early reports of damage or casualties.
The tremor struck at 1:02 a.m. and had an epicenter 12.7 kilometers (8 miles) below sea level in the Gulf of Corinth, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) west-northwest of the capital, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported.
The tremor lasted at least 15 seconds and was felt over a large area. Near the sparsely populated epicenter, residents reported hearing a buzzing sound, according to local media.
Tremors of this magnitude are common in Greece, which lies in a highly earthquake-prone area, north of where the African plate is pushing underneath the Eurasian plate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hurricane Julia brushes Colombia island, heads for Nicaragua
Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast.
World
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest of a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after it warned the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions.
World
Palestinian gunman kills woman Israeli soldier in Jerusalem
A Palestinian opened fire on an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem on Saturday night, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other people, Israeli authorities said.
World
Magnitude 5.0 tremor strikes Greece; no damage reported
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit central Greece early Sunday, but there were no early reports of damage or casualties.
World
Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge's race
A Michigan judicial candidate is facing domestic assault charges partly based on video footage suggesting he hit his girlfriend repeatedly with a belt, prompting local domestic violence advocates to actively speak out against his candidacy.