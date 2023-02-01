SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck south of the Dominican Republic early Wednesday morning, jolting people from their beds.
The quake occurred in waters southwest of the capital of Santo Domingo at a depth of 28 miles (45 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No immediate damage was reported.
Dominican geologist Osiris de León said the fault that triggered Wednesday's quake is the same one that unleashed Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake and a subsequent 2021 quake, as well as the 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Puerto Rico in 2020 that damaged dozens of homes and schools and killed one person in the island's southern region.
