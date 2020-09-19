SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) deep.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.
