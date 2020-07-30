LOS ANGELES — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook southern California on Thursday morning.
The quake happened around 4:30 a.m. near Pacoima, news outlets reported citing the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake, which was felt across the San Fernando Valley, was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 3.3.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
