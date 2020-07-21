ENTERPRISE, Utah — A minor earthquake struck a remote corner of Utah early Tuesday.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 3.7 quake shook the desert at 3:44 a.m. local time. The epicenter was in Utah's southwest corner, about 14 miles east of Enterprise and 28 miles north of St. George. People also reported feeling it in Hurricane.
A total of 6 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have happened in the same area since since 1962, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.2 temblor in 1981, according to Jamie Farrell, an assistant research professor at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
State + Local
U.S. Senate confirms Minnesotan as next Army National Guard director
Jon Jensen has been the adjutant general the Minnesota National Guard since November 2017.
Variety
Millennial Money: Smart moves when cash is tighter than time
maybe you're taking a staycation or you freed up commuting hours by working from home — optimize that extra time by making smart financial moves that won't cost a dime.
National
Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans' finances in disparate ways
Crystal and Chris Martin put off some payments on their home in this blue-collar town near Flint and are pinching pennies to make ends meet until they return to work. In Windsor, Connecticut, Anne Druce's family canceled home improvement projects out of an abundance of caution but remains financially secure.
Business
Astronauts squeeze in last spacewalk before SpaceX departure
Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX's first crew flight.
National
Commission directs Milwaukee police chief to make changes
A citizen oversight commission has given Milwaukee's police chief a long list of directives as it works to revise the police department procedures. Failing to comply with those directives could lead to discipline against Chief Alfonso Morales, even his termination.