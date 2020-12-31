SAN FRANCISCO — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).
The agency's website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.
Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the earthquake was west of San Francisco, not east of the city.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast.
Business
Major US stock indexes waver on final day of tumultuous year
U.S. stocks wavered between small gains and losses in early afternoon trading Thursday, hovering near record highs as investors close the book on a tumultuous year.
Nation
VIRUS TODAY: Vaccinations off to slower than expected start
Here's what's happening Thursday with the pandemic in the U.S.:
Nation
Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm
State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.
Business
Jobless claims down 19,000, still 4 times pre-pandemic level
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits last week fell by 19,000 to 787,000, still a historically high level as a resurgent coronavirus maintains its grip on the U.S. economy.