Magic’s Jalen Suggs out indefinitely with left knee injury

ORLANDO — Jalen Suggs has a left knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the latest ailment to stall what had been the Orlando guard’s promising season.
February 28, 2025 at 9:09PM
The Magic said Friday that Suggs, a former Minnehaha Academy athlete, had a trochlea injury that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps that has sidelined him the last month.
Suggs is averaging 16.2 points this season but has been limited to 35 games. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft missed 10 games in January with a low back strain and then missed the last 14 with the quadriceps injury.
The Magic said a treatment plan is being developed and a full recovery is expected.
