Magic’s Jalen Suggs out indefinitely with left knee injury

February 28, 2025 at 9:09PM
Magic guard Jalen Suggs. (Ethan Miller, Tribune News Service/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ORLANDO — Jalen Suggs has a left knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the latest ailment to stall what had been the Orlando guard’s promising season.

The Magic said Friday that Suggs, a former Minnehaha Academy athlete, had a trochlea injury that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps that has sidelined him the last month.

Suggs is averaging 16.2 points this season but has been limited to 35 games. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft missed 10 games in January with a low back strain and then missed the last 14 with the quadriceps injury.

The Magic said a treatment plan is being developed and a full recovery is expected.

The Magic say that the former Minnehaha Academy athlete has a trochlea injury.

