Things To Do

Magic can't save 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint from a $2.3 million tax bill

Former ''Harry Potter'' film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound ($2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 30, 2024 at 12:00PM

LONDON — Former ''Harry Potter'' film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound ($2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the magical film franchise, was ordered to pay the money in 2019 after H.M. Revenue and Customs, the U.K. tax agency, investigated his tax return from seven years earlier.

The agency said Grint had wrongly classed 4.5 million pounds in residuals from the movies — money from DVD sales, TV syndication, streaming rights and other sources — as a capital asset rather than income, which is subject to a much higher tax rate.

Lawyers for Grint appealed, but after years of wrangling a tribunal judge ruled against the actor this week. Judge Harriet Morgan said the money ''derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint'' and ''is taxable as income.''

Grint, 36, starred in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011 as the boy wizard's best friend, and is calculated to have earned around 24 million pounds from the role.

He previously lost a separate court battle over a 1 million pound tax refund in 2019.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Already buried under snow, Great Lakes region expected to see more stormy weather this week

card image

Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.

Business

Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping

Things To Do

What is 'lake-effect snow'? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient