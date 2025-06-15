Magic are landing Bane in trade with Grizzlies for Anthony, Caldwell-Pope and picks, AP source says

The Orlando Magic wanted to find scoring and shooting this summer. Desmond Bane was their answer, and the first big move of the NBA summer — before the NBA summer even officially begins — has arrived.
The Magic are completing a trade to acquire Bane from Memphis in a deal that sends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and a big amount of draft capital to the Grizzlies, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.
Part of the package of picks going to Memphis are three of Orlando's future first-round picks, including the 16th selection in the draft set for later this month, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still awaiting NBA approval. Another first-round pick that originally was Phoenix's in 2026 also is part of the deal, along with a possible pick swap.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
Bane averaged 19.2 points this season for the Grizzlies, plus he connected on 39% of his shots from 3-point range. He would figure to be an upgrade for a Magic team that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons — going out in the first round both years — but has sought more shooting to pair with star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Bane has an ignitability to his game that the Magic have long lacked from the perimeter as well. He has scored 30 points in 29 different regular-season games, topping the 40-point mark twice. His career high for 3-pointers in a game is eight; the Magic haven't had anyone make eight 3s in a single regular-season game in more than four years.
And the 3-pointers, for a Magic team looking to become a serious contender in the East, are a big deal.
Orlando was last in the NBA this season — by significant margins — in both 3-pointers per game (11.2) and 3-point percentage (.318). The Magic were 28th in scoring (105.4), barely ahead of Brooklyn and Charlotte (both 105.1).