MAGA faithful are angry about the Epstein case. Here's what to know

A broken promise to release more information about the Jeffrey Epstein case has sparked outrage among some of President Donald Trump's loyal supporters.
The Justice Department last week said Epstein, who was facing charges of sex trafficking, did not leave behind a ''client list.'' Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in February it was on her desk, though she later said she was referring to the overall case file.
Bondi also said officials were poring over a ''truckload'' of previously withheld evidence. The Justice Department concluded, however, that public disclosure would not be appropriate and that much of the material was placed under seal by a judge. That has angered right-wing influencers who were once bolstered by Trump's own claims on this case, but are now feeling their demands are being squelched by his administration.
Figures like commentator Tucker Carlson, right-wing activist Laura Loomer, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claim the government's handling of the case shows a lack of transparency. Anger over the case threatens to divide the MAGA faithful.
Here's a look at the Epstein sex trafficking case, how the Trump administration has handled it and how his supporters have reacted to recent developments.
What is the Epstein case?
Epstein was a wealthy financier arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was charged with helping him abuse teenage girls.
Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York City about a month after he was arrested. Investigators concluded he killed himself. Maxwell later was convicted at trial and sentenced to 20 years in prison.