MAGA faithful are angry about the Epstein case. Here's what to know

Last year, Trump was asked on Fox News whether he would declassify documents regarding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and he answered ''yeah.'' He was then asked about the ''Epstein files,'' and he said ''yeah, yeah, I would,'' but then added ''I think that less so because you don't want to affect people's lives if it's phony stuff in there, because it's a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would.''