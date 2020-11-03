Twins righthander Kenta Maeda, Indians righthander Shane Bieber and Blue Jays lefthander Hyun Jin-Ryu are the top three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Bieber is considered the favorite after the 25-year-old righthander went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

Maeda went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts and Jin-Ryu was 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 72 strikeouts.

The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced Nov. 11.

The top finishers in voting for AL Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash, Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo and Rick Renteria, who was let go by the White Sox after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The finalists for AL Rookie of the Year are Astros righthander Cristian Javier and center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Mariners and Luis Robert of the White Sox. Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth and Brewers reliever Devin Williams are the top finishers for the NL rookie award.

NEWS SERVICES