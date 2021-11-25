FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Tray Maddox Jr. registered 14 points as Cal State Fullerton got past Northern Arizona 73-56 on Wednesday night.
E.J. Anosike had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (3-3). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Vincent Lee had 11 points.
Jalen Cone had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (3-4). Spencer Roberts added 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
