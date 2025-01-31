'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm to be honored as Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

‘‘Let’s hope our roast doesn’t give him any heart palpitations — he’s had enough drama with that,‘’ Producer Willow Woodward said in a statement, referring to the fate of Hamm’s character in the last episode of the 2024 Paramount+ series ‘’Landman.‘’ ‘’But with his work ethic, we’re confident he’ll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He’s the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January.‘’