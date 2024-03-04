NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Apple Inc., down $4.56 to $175.10.

The European Union has fined the iPhone maker nearly $2 billion for breaking competition laws.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down 70 cents to $5.76.

JetBlue is terminating its proposed buyout of the airline after a court blocked the deal.

Akero Therapeutics Inc., up $3.26 to $31.07

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential liver condition treatment.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., up 17 cents to $16.96.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a lung cancer treatment.

Blackbaud Inc., up $2.12 to $72.48.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector announced a stock buyback plan.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $168.86 to $1,074.34.

The server technology company is joining the S&P 500 index.

Macy's Inc., up $2.44 to $20.45.

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their offer for the department store chain.

United Rentals Inc., up $11.72 to $712.31.

The equipment rental company is buying Yak Access for about $1.1 billion.