NEW YORK — Macy's sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it beat 1st quarter expectations.
Macy's sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it beat 1st quarter expectations
Macy's sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it beat 1st quarter expectations.
The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 11:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Macy's sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it beat 1st quarter expectations
Macy's sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it beat 1st quarter expectations.