Macy's tightens financial controls after employee covered up what became a $151 million mistake

In July, the retailer cut off monthslong buyout talks with two investment firms, saying the bid was inadequate and the financing was not certain. Macy's said Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management failed to provide it with additional information by its June deadline, including the highest price they would be willing to pay. Macy's named two directors to its board backed by Arkhouse in April, ending the takeover attempt and a push by the investment firms to replace most of its board.