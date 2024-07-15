Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), up $10.67 to $41.56.

A federal judge dismissed the stolen documents case against Donald Trump just days after a weekend assassination attempt on the former president.

Macy's Inc. (M), down $2.53 to $16.54.

The iconic New York department store chain tumbled after it said it's terminating monthslong buyout talks with investment firms Arkhouse and Brigade.

Burberry Group plc (BURBY), down $1.89 to $9.89.

The British luxury fashion house appointed a new chief executive and warned it expects to record an operating loss in the first half.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK), up $4.03 to $832.

The New York-based asset management company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecast.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $5.47 to $236.01.

The iPhone maker jumped after reports of strong sales growth in India led to analyst upgrades to its price target.

Goldman Sachs (GS), up $7.21 to $487.62.

The New York investment bank posted a massive 150% jump in second quarter profits.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), fell $3.73 to $27.92.

The photovoltaic products maker said it's laying off another 400 employees as revenue falls.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $15.02 to $263.25.

CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president following an attempted assassination of the former president.