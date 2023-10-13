ARRAS, France — Macron says police stopped an "attempted attack" elsewhere in France after teacher's fatal stabbing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune