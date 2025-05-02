MacKinnon gets credit for fluky go-ahead goal as Avs tie series with 7-4 win over Stars in Game 6

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon sent the puck into traffic in front of the net. What happened next may go down as one of the biggest playoff goals he's ever ''scored.''
MacKinnon got credit for a go-ahead goal with 10:56 remaining after the puck bounced off the shoulder of a Dallas player and the Colorado Avalanche staved off elimination by beating the Stars 7-4 in Game 6 on Thursday night.
It was the bounce that kept the Avalanche from being bounced. The first-round playoff series heads to Dallas for Game 7 on Saturday.
On the winning goal, MacKinnon sent a pass near the goal that Sam Steel tried to clear. But it hit the shoulder of Colin Blackwell and caromed toward the net. Goaltender Jake Oettinger couldn't corral the fluttering puck with his glove.
''Super lucky,'' MacKinnon said. ''Hopefully we get more of those Saturday.''
For the Stars, they're trying to ''laugh it off,'' Oettinger said. Same with Valeri Nichushkin's goal to start the game that hit a stick, then a skate and went in. Or Cale Makar winding up for a slap shot, only to not get much of it and have it turn into the perfect pass to Artturi Lehkonen for a goal.
''They got better bounces than us,'' Oettinger said. ''Just can't make it up. Obviously, (Blackwell) is not trying to knock it in our net.''
Nichushkin has been struggling in the series and taking his frustrations out on his sticks. He got on track with two goals, including the tying tally with 13:58 remaining. Lehkonen and Martin Necas also added goals, while Josh Manson and Makar scored into an empty net.