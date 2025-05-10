Sports

Mackenzie Hughes, Cristobal Del Solar share Myrtle Beach lead

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada shot a 2-under 69 in windy conditions Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Cristobal Del Solar of Chile in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

May 10, 2025 at 12:08AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Mackenzie Hughes of Canada shot a 2-under 69 in windy conditions Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Cristobal Del Solar of Chile in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

A stroke ahead after an opening 63, Hughes had four birdies and two bogeys in his afternoon round at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

''I'm in a good spot going into the weekend.'' Hughes said. ''There's a bunch of guys there with a chance. Nothing changes tomorrow. Just keep doing my thing and see where it puts me.''

Del Solar rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth. He shot a 67 in the afternoon to join Hughes at 10-under 132.

''I've been putting in the work, playing good golf, feeling more comfortable,'' Del Solar said. ''Happy to be where I am.''

The winner of the PGA Tour event — held opposite a signature event at the Truist Championship this week — gets a spot in the PGA Championship if not already eligible. That's not the case for Hughes, the two-time tour winner who already is in the field next week at Quail Hollow.

Nick Watney, the 44-year-old player who hasn't won in 13 years, was a stroke back after a 67. Danny Walker (67) also was a shot back along with Harry Higgs (66), Will Chandler (69) and Davis Shore (66). ___

