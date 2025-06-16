MacIntyre made Spaun earn the U.S. Open title, nearly pulling off a record-tying comeback

OAKMONT, Pa. — Robert MacIntyre nearly matched the biggest final-round comeback in U.S. Open history.
Instead, he had to settle for sole possession of second place, but on a day when so many contenders — including the winner — had their problems, MacIntyre handled both Oakmont and the weather with aplomb.
MacIntyre shot a 2-under 68 on Sunday to finish the tournament at 1 over — two strokes behind J.J. Spaun. MacIntyre was seven strokes back of leader Sam Burns at the beginning of the day. He actually made up 10 shots on Burns but couldn't outlast Spaun.
''I think when I was walking up 14 or 12, and I seen a leaderboard that the leader was at even par. I kind of knew where I was at, I was at 3-over, I think, at the time,'' MacIntyre said. ''The whole week, I've said level par in my head. I'm just looking for four even pars. Almost got there, but not quite.''
As MacIntyre spoke, Spaun was still out on the course. A playoff — or even an outright victory for MacIntyre — was still possible. When Spaun rolled in his majestic birdie putt on 18 to finish at 1 under, camera footage showed MacIntyre clapping.
Arnold Palmer is still the only U.S. Open winner to come from seven strokes behind in the final round. He did it in 1960 at Cherry Hills.
Palmer birdied six of his first seven holes that day. MacIntyre's rally was more about staying afloat and waiting for the leaders to fall back. The left-hander from Scotland actually bogeyed two of his first three holes to drop to 5 over, but a 58-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 fourth started him in the right direction.
''That kind of settled me down,'' he said. ''That got me into somewhat of a groove and back in the golf tournament. Then the back nine was just all about fighting.''