MacIntyre made Spaun earn the U.S. Open title, nearly pulling off a record-tying comeback

MacIntyre said he dried off his shirt and kept stretching during a 97-minute weather delay that interrupted the final round. Down the stretch he was sharp, hitting his tee shot just short of the green on the par-4 17th and moving to 1 over with a birdie there. He had a birdie putt from just over 30 feet on the last hole, but that one didn't drop, and Spaun finished the tournament with two straight birdies to win it.