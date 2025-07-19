Machado's slam caps 5-run 9th as Padres top Nationals 7-2

WASHINGTON — Manny Machado's grand slam capped a five-run ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Friday night.
Jake Cronenworth singled leading off the ninth against Kyle Finnegan (1-4) and went to third on a single by Jose Iglesias. Elias Díaz executed his second safety squeeze of the game, scoring Cronenworth to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.
A single by Fernando Tatis Jr. and a walk to Luis Arraez loaded the bases for Machado, who homered into the Padres bullpen in left-center.
CJ Abrams tied it 2-all with a two-run homer off San Diego reliever Jason Adams with one out in the eighth.
Xander Bogaerts had two hits and scored a run for the Padres, who have won four of five.
Wandy Peralta (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.
Jacob Young had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and nine of 10.
The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jackson Merrill singled and scored on Cronenworth's sacrifice fly.